WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (10 July 2020)

COVID-19 Related Matters

On 6th July the President announced:

the lifting of the ban on the movement of persons into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area and Mombasa and Mandera counties;

that domestic passenger flights will resume on 15th July 2020;

that international passenger flights will resume on 1st August 2020;

that the night curfew from 2100hrs to 0400hrs countrywide will be extended until 6th Aug 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health (MoH) are closely monitoring the surging cases of COVID-19 amid the opening of the containment measures by the Government from 7th July 2020. Both WHO and MoH have reported that 80 percent of cases are asymptomatic and therefore difficult to identify.

Nairobi and Mombasa governments are initiating home-based care for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 yet are asymptomatic. Home-base care will also be implemented in other counties as a solution to decongest the already overwhelmed isolation facilities and hospitals.