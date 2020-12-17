WFP Kenya Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

4,251 mt of food commodities distributed

US$ 5.7m cash-based transfers made

US$ 80.2 m six months (November 2020− April 2021) net funding requirements

1,029,930 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

COVID Response

WFP continues to complement the Government of Kenya’s response to the COVID-19 situation. In October 2020, WFP expanded its cash-based COVID-19 response in Mombasa in collaboration with Mombasa County and the National Government targeting 96,000 residents from low-income areas who had not yet been targeted by the Government or other humanitarian partners with cash transfers and nutritional support. Training of health workers in nutrition and commodity management was completed and the first disbursement of the cash transfers completed.

As a member of the Kenya Food Security Steering Group, and part of the Government’s ‘war room’ efforts, WFP is working with the Government of Kenya to monitor the impact of COVID-19, the desert locust invasion, and flooding on the food security and nutrition status of the Kenyan population, including refugees and asylum seekers. WFP is carrying out weekly supply chain and market assessments to monitor the level of food access and availability.

Obtaining clearance for truck drivers amidst COVID-19 pandemic remains a requirement at border points. A Regional Electronic Cargo and Driver Tracking System (RECDTS) was established to facilitate this in the East African region. However, the roll out of the system in the Northern Corridor (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi) is still ongoing. WFP supported a mission led by the Ministry of Health to jointly assess the proposed sites and validate the draft concept for establishment of COVID-19 testing laboratories along the Northern Corridor.

Partners of the WFP-supported Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) continue to support farmers who have faced economic difficulties following the outbreak of COVID-19. Around 80mt of maize seeds has been donated to assist farmers in Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties for the upcoming planting season. FtMA will oversee the seed distribution.

Additionally, by the end of November, there were over 83,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya and over 1.7 million Kenyans affected by loss of livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP is complementing the Government’s response and will require US $ 52.5 million to provide nutrition assistance for the treatment of malnutrition among Kenyans (in the ASALs counties and informal settlements) and to meet acute food needs (Unconditional resource transfers to support access to food) in the informal settlements in Nairobi and Mombasa.