WFP Kenya Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

4,390 mt of food commodities distributed

USD 4.7m cash-based transfers made

USD 80.9 m six months (December 2020− May 2021) net funding requirements

788,355 people assisted in November 2020

On 9 October, WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger globally, including its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledges WFP’s work as being critical in preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. WFP Kenya joined other colleagues around the world in celebrating this award.

Operational Updates

COVID Response

WFP is complementing the Government’s COVID-19 response in Kenya through its urban response, targeting 282,000 individuals in Nairobi’s informal settlements and 96,000 people in Mombasa County, affected by the loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP offers food assistance through cash-based transfers (CBT) and nutritional support to women and children in the targeted areas.

Desert Locust

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned that from mid-December onwards, successive waves of immature swarms are expected to migrate south to southeastern Ethiopia and southern Somalia into northeast Kenya, then spreading to northern and central counties. WFP in collaboration with the County Governments of Samburu, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo and Turkana and FAO are carrying out surveillance activities coupled with climate proofing activities to ensure resilience of potentially affected communities.

School feeding - Back to school

Schools will resume in January 2021 after being closed since March 2020. In support to the Ministry of Education, WFP provided technical and financial support for the distribution of take-home rations to pupils. The Government purchased food items for 2020 that could not be utilized fully due to the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic. The food stocks in schools were distributed in Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Tana River and Wajir.

Support to smallholder farmers

WFP and FAO initiated a joint programme, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, for groundnuts production in WFP-supported irrigation schemes in Turkana County. This initiative intends to boost the local economy and provide a source of nutritious food for the communities, as well as create a stable market for the production of groundnuts.