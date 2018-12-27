WFP Kenya Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

The Government of Kenya through the ministries of labour and social protection, education, devolution and arid and semi-arid lands hosted a week-long delegation of 23 senior government officials from Bangladesh and Lesotho for a learning mission. The delegates learnt about the strategic investments that the Government of Kenya continues to make in social protection including its information management systems, the Home-Grown School Meals Programme, as well as the responsiveness of the social protection system to shocks. The visit was jointly supported by UNICEF and WFP.

Kenya and its co-hosts Canada and Japan, held the first global conference on the sustainable blue economy from November 26 to 28 with over 4,000 participants from around the world. WFP, FAO and UNICEF hosted a side event, ‘Innovations for Expanding Consumption of Nutritious Diets through Aquaculture in Kenya’. The event brought together stakeholders to discuss how Kenya can utilize the blue economy to end hunger by widening food supplies and promoting dietary diversity for all, including young children and adolescents.

WFP in collaboration with the county governments of Baringo, Samburu and Wajir launched a Supply Chain Visibility Solution. This solution is an information management system that will enable counties to monitor, track and manage commodities both online and offline. The roll out included, sensitization on the functionality and utilization of the system, and training of a core group of trainers from each county and presentation of plans to support the roll out of the system at county levels.

Following the successful transition of the Kenya school meals programme from WFP to a fully government funded programme, the Government of Kenya is undertaking a capacity needs assessment for the implementation of the national school meals programme. The assessment will inform the development of an action plan to strengthen implementation and management of the programme.