WFP Kenya Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

3,070 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 80.3 m six months (June−November 2020) net funding requirements

797,929 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Context

Kenya, a lower-middle-income economy is transforming rapidly. However, social and economic inequalities persist and more than one third of Kenyans live below the poverty line. Agriculture remains the main economic driver, although 80 percent of the land is either arid or semi-arid. Rapid population growth, climate change, stagnating agricultural production, gender inequalities and underperforming food systems are the most significant challenges to food and nutrition security.

The most severe living conditions exist in the arid north, which is underdeveloped, drought prone and affected by frequent tribal conflicts. The prevalence of wasting among children aged 6-59 months often exceeds the “critical” threshold of 15 percent. Stunting is above 25 percent in some counties. Net enrolment in primary education in the arid counties is still below 50 percent.

Opportunities to address these challenges include increased government investments in agriculture and in the social sectors, the devolution of service delivery to counties, implementation of new technologies and an inclusive and equitable policy base.

Kenya hosts a large population of refugees, mainly in camps located in Garissa and Turkana counties. Unable to work or move freely, refugees are highly dependent on international assistance.