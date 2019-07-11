11 Jul 2019

WFP Kenya Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
In Numbers

7,121mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 12 m six months (June−November 2019) net funding requirements

715,000 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

  • Following the poor performance of the 2019 long rains season, WFP provided financial and technical support for a mid-season assessment carried out by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group led by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA). The results of the assessment confirmed that the food security situation has declined due to the cumulative effect of the below average 2018 short rains and erratic 2019 long rains. Increased food prices, water stress, reduced milk production and malnutrition are some of the challenges being experienced in the worst affected areas.

  • Through the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-arid Lands, WFP is providing technical and financial support to the State Department for Devolution to develop a national relief policy that will provide a framework for food assistance response during emergencies. Additionally, WFP will support NDMA to carry out an after-action review of the 2017 drought response to inform drought interventions and review the livelihood zone mapping to support accurate analysis and presentation of food and nutrition assessments.

  • In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the National AIDS and STI Control Programme and county nutrition officers from Homabay, Kiambu, Kilifi, Makueni and Turkana, WFP supported the review of the national nutrition and HIV guidelines to integrate recommendations from the antiretroviral therapy guidelines developed in 2018.

  • WFP coordinated an assessment, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-McGovern Dole, of the Government’s capacity to implement the National School Meals and Nutrition Strategy (2017-2022). This was conducted by a national team comprised of the Council of Governors, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and WFP staff. The recommendations will inform the areas for future capacity strengthening interventions by the government and partners, including WFP. The final report is expected in July 2019.

  • The Farm to Market alliance conducted an interactive voice recording (IVR) campaign to educate farmers on how to identify and control the Fall Army Worm infestation in parts of the country. The campaign targeted farmers in the worst hit areas in Homabay, Kisumu and Siaya counties successfully reaching over 1,000 farmers.
    Additionally, bulk SMS alerts were sent to over 15,000 farmers in Western and Eastern regions of Kenya. This is the first time mobile technology was utilized in reaching and training farmers as part of a new strategy to reach farmers using digital technology.

  • The first International food safety conference was convened by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and provided an opportunity for WFP to showcase its contribution to food safety and quality in Kenya. It also allowed WFP to engage with key stakeholders on emerging innovations, best practices and initiatives to enhance consumption of safe and good quality food. Public health officers from various counties supported by WFP were present to showcase WFP’s investments.

