WFP Kenya Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

2,520 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.8m cash-based transfers made

US$ 67.5m six months (April−September 2020) net funding requirements

448,536 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic due to the alarming levels of severity and spread of the disease globally. Kenya confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

WFP anticipates an increase in food insecurity and malnutrition if access to food becomes limited, as livelihoods are compromised and global supply chains and trade continue to be disrupted. The most vulnerable are those who are already facing acute hunger and malnutrition, refugees, low income urban households, market-dependant rural households and the children unable to access schools and school meals.

The Government of Kenya has put in place preparedness and response measures including a COVID-19 contingency plan that was approved in February 2020; constitution of a national task force for COVID-19 supported by technical committees; and an inter-agency committee for relief assistance has been formed by the State Department of Devolution, in which WFP and the Kenya Red Cross Society are co-opted.

WFP’s priority is to sustain its existing lifesaving humanitarian activities in Kenya and has worked with UN partners to refocus the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) to respond to emerging socio-economic needs.

Refugees are receiving two-months food assistance (April-May 2020) through a modified distribution process, in collaboration with UNHCR, cooperating partners and the government of Kenya to incorporate the Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols.

Resilience and livelihood support activities continue, particularly time-critical support to productivity for the current growing season, which has been identified as critical by county governments in the arid and semi-arid lands. Cash-based transfers were delivered in three priority counties for over 80,000 households.

WFP is supporting dissemination of Ministry of Health messaging on COVID-19 through bulk SMS, WhatsApp and Dalili, a marketplace app developed to provide remote shopping, price information, and delivery of food commodities to beneficiaries.