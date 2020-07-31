WFP Kenya Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

7,323 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.9 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 77.3 m six months (July−December 2020) net funding requirements

702,000 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the country in June (6,366) was almost four times the number in May. The number of counties affected by the pandemic rose to 41 out of the 47 counties in Kenya, with Nairobi and Mombasa counties being the worst affected. The cessation of movement in Nairobi,

Mombasa, Mandera, Dadaab, and Kakuma, along with the national curfew, were extended for an additional 30 days until 6 July 2020.

WFP continues to complement the Government’s efforts in addressing the evolving COVID-19 situation in Kenya. In collaboration with the Government at national and county levels and other UN agencies and partners, WFP is supporting food security and markets analysis, the expansion of national social safety nets and services, and providing logistical support and UNHAS services.

WFP launched its urban response in Nairobi’s informal settlements and released the first tranche of cash-based transfers to 1,114 households with each family receiving KES 4,000 (US$ 40) each. This support will continue for three months and will contribute to 50 percent of the minimum food basket. The transfer value is aligned to what the Government is providing in the counties of Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa. WFP plans to scale this up to reach 70,500 families affected by loss of income and livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to address looming nutritional challenges occasioned by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food access and availability, WFP is preparing to expand its management of acute malnutrition support to cover 2,500 children under five, pregnant lactating women, and elderly in 123 facilities in Nairobi informal settlements.

WFP continues to provide food assistance to refugees in Dadaab, Kakuma, and Kalobeyei, in collaboration with UNHCR and in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines. COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the camps among both refugees and humanitarian workers. Mitigation measures have been put in place and plans are underway to begin testing of both refugees and humanitarian workers in July.