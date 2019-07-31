WFP Kenya Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

6,796 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.8 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 21 m six months (July−December 2019) net funding requirements 587,100 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Following the poor performance of long rains season the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG) estimates that 1.6 million people are currently in need of assistance, an increase from 1.1 million in February. This number is expected to further increase to over two million by September 2019. WFP is providing food and cash transfers to 390,000 people affected by the drought who participate in the resilient livelihoods programme. WFP is also supporting over 66,000 children aged 6-59 months, and pregnant and nursing women with nutrition treatment support and plans to scale this up in the coming months. WFP will provide technical support to the National Drought Management Authority for the long rains assessment scheduled for July 2019.

• WFP rolled out the first cycle of unrestricted cash transfers to 1,064 households in Kalobeyei settlement that benefitted 6,010 refugees. The phasing in of the remaining beneficiaries in Kalobeyei is expected to take place in September 2019, at which point more than 7,000 households ( 40,000 beneficiaries) will receive unrestricted cash. The beneficiaries’ utilization of the cash transfers as well as the systems enabling unrestricted cash transfers (including the use of SCOPE) will be monitored closely in the coming months and adjustments made where necessary to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

• WFP Kenya supply chain and nutrition teams facilitated the Technical and Operational Performance Support (TOPS) training on management of specialized nutritious foods in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The TOPS Program is a USAID/Food for Peace funded participatory learning mechanism that generates, captures, disseminates and applies the highest quality of information, knowledge and promising practices in food security programs.

• WFP hosted a learning event dubbed ‘Dialogue on Climate Risk Management in Kenya: Supporting Vulnerable and Food Insecure Households through an Area Yield Index Insurance in Kitui’. The learning event was attended by representatives from the Government, donors and UN partners. Some of the key lessons from the event included: that microinsurance − is a relevant and effective tool in protecting against climatic shocks and promoting investment and productivity. Particularly, strong results were demonstrated in reduction in debt, increased school attendance and livelihoods diversification. It was also noted that there is room for expansion, ensuring that more smallholders have access to appropriate and affordable microinsurance products.

• WFP signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Makueni and Mandera County Governments in June 2018. The MoUs will guide collaboration and partnership in addressing food security and nutrition issues in the counties for the period of the CSP implementation (2018-2023). The MoUs will be complemented by joint annual work plans outlining activities, outputs and resources needed to achieve commitments.

• In partnership with the Government of Kenya and UNICEF, WFP engaged Maastricht University and UNU-MERIT in research that resulted in a study “Linking Social Protection in Kenya to Improved Productivity: Including Livelihoods, Social Services, Skills or Asset Development, Graduation and Labour Market Activities” and a policy brief to provide guidance to the Government and to be utilized as an advocacy tool for the UN. The report was disseminated through a workshop attended by various government departments, UN and development partner agencies.

• The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and SisterSky International visited Kenya to gather information to report to the US Congress on the successful handover of the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme to the Government of Kenya. The team visited Turkana County and interacted with the schools and farmer organizations within the county. While in Nairobi, the mission interacted with the Ministry of Education and WFP school meals team. The mission appreciated the programme, taking note of how the programme has not only positively impacted children’s lives, but also the surrounding community through the empowerment of farmers who supply the food.

• Following the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation strategy shift and phase out from East Africa, WFP did a transition and phase out workshop for the SOLVE initiative with all stakeholders. WFP shared evidence generated in the past year and recommendations for the improvement of the health supply chain which provides a sound base for future interventions towards reforming the health supply chain in Kenya.