WFP Kenya Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

1,836 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.9 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 54.9 m six months (August 2020−January 2021) net funding requirements

717,257 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the country in July continued to increase. All the counties are affected in Kenya by the pandemic. WFP continues to complement the Government’s efforts in addressing the evolving COVID-19 situation in Kenya. In collaboration with the Government at national and county levels and other UN agencies and partners, WFP is supporting food security and markets analysis, the expansion of national social safety nets and services, and providing logistical support and UNHAS services including ECHO flights.

WFP launched its urban response in Nairobi’s informal settlements and released the first and second tranches of cash-based transfers to 27, 270 households out of a targeted 70,500 households in the informal urban settlements. This support will continue for three months and will contribute to 50 percent of the minimum food basket.

Training of sub-county nutrition teams on Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition package, commodity management and reporting targeting 90 facilities was completed. The nutrition expansion will target children under five, pregnant lactating women, and the elderly in 123 facilities in Nairobi informal settlements.

COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps and settlements are on the increase. The transmission has now affected humanitarian staff and is likely to have an impact on how normal services will be delivered. Plans to start testing of humanitarian staff, refugees and host community are underway. WFP continues to provide food assistance to refugees in Dadaab, Kakuma, and Kalobeyei. WFP is also supporting 129 refugees in quarantine/isolation centres in the camps.

Food and livelihoods assistance for 390,000 vulnerable Kenyans is ongoing in nine counties with compliance to guidelines on distributions in the context of COVID-19 to diversify and improve their livelihoods.

Flood response activities were concluded in Garissa, Mandera,

Tana River and Turkana reaching 9,000 households with 1,000mt of assorted commodities (cereals, pulses and vegetable oil).

WFP supported Wajir County with the finalization of their County Nutrition Action Plan (CNAP). The Wajir CNAP was officially launched in July by the Deputy Governor of Wajir County, with the heads of nutrition from the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, WFP and other representatives from the nutrition agencies in attendance. The CNAP aims to contribute to the Kenya National Nutrition action plan, whose goal is ‘to achieve optimal nutrition for a healthier and better quality of life and improved productivity for the country’s accelerated social and economic growth’.

Following the decision by the Government of Kenya to re-open schools in January 2021, WFP supported the Ministry of Education to undertake a food assessment exercise in Baringo, Isiolo, Garissa,

Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana and West Pokot counties.

The objective was to ascertain the quantities and quality of food held at the school level.

WFP (through the Farm to Market Alliance), in partnership with SNV, Rabobank, and Agriwallet, presented the COVID-19 response proposal to support smallholder liquidity to the Agriculture and Rural Development donor group. The main request was for a liquidity and guarantee scheme support. The aim of the fund is to improve access to finances across the rural value chain stakeholders by lending to over 100,000 farmers and aggregators.

WFP has partnered with the United Nations Office for Project Services and TradeMark East Africa to offer supply chain services in warehousing and transportation of PPEs to all border points within Kenya. A total of 250mt of PPEs and 56mt of assorted handwashing items have been delivered from Nairobi to Malaba and Busia border points (both the Kenyan and Ugandan sides) to support measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.