29 Aug 2019

WFP Kenya Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (250.46 KB)

In Numbers

11,400mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 13.9m six months (August 2019−January 2020) net funding requirements

760,600 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

WFP supported the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) to carry out the 2019 long rains assessment. The findings showed that 2.6 million people currently need humanitarian assistance and are likely to increase to approximately three million through October. About 623,000 children will require treatment for global acute malnutrition, 133,000 for severe acute malnutrition, 490,000 for moderate acute malnutrition and 69,000 pregnant and nursing mothers. Being the second consecutive poor rainy season, many vulnerable households have already depleted their food stocks, and with very limited opportunities for incomegenerating activities, their access to food is of concern.

WFP Kenya is providing food assistance to 390,000 people enrolled in the resilience/livelihood activity in nine arid counties: Garissa, Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu,
Isiolo, Wajir, Tana River and West Pokot. Although the assistance is not provided as a response to the drought, WFP beneficiaries will continue to support eight of the worst affected counties by providing specialized nutritious commodities to treat 140,000 children under five and pregnant and nursing mothers with moderate acute malnutrition. WFP is also investing in strengthening the technical skills of national and county government officials - the first-line responders during emergencies. As was the case during the 2017 drought, WFP remains ready to directly support the Government’s relief efforts should the need arise.

UN agencies and NGO partners hosted Garissa county technical directors from the departments of agriculture, education, environment, health, land and planning, trade and commerce, and water in Kakuma. This was a learning mission in which Garissa county officials aimed to gain insights on how the Turkana County government is carrying out activities to foster socio-economic integration of host and refugee communities. WFP Kenya was part of the mission and showcased its programmes and innovations in Kalobeyei that have potential for replication in Dadaab.

WFP took part in a UNHCR led mission with the Ministry of Education to Kakuma and Kalobeyei. The objective of the mission was to emphasize the need for inclusion of refugees in the roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum and UNHCR’s commitment to support the Government of Kenya on its implementation, in addition to the tangible benefits to the host communities. WFP was invited to show the contribution of school feeding in improving retention of students in schools.

