WFP Kenya Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

298 mt of food commodities distributed

USD 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 81.1 m six months (February−July 2021) net funding requirements

608.798 people assisted in January 2021

Food Security Situation

Food Security Outlook

WFP supported the Short Rains Assessment as part of the Kenya Food Security Steering Group in partnership with the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA). Data collection was completed end of January. Analysis and report writing will take place in the first two weeks of February with WFP providing handson capacity strengthening. The results of the SRA will be disseminated mid-February 2020 in the Kenya Food Security Meeting which WFP co-chairs with NDMA.

Desert Locust Invasion

Mature desert locust swarms were reported in central and northern Kenya, while immature bands and groups of hoppers were reported along the coast in parts of Kilifi and Taita Taveta Counties. During the upcoming March to May long rains season, mature swarm invasions are expected to persist into northern and expend into southeastern Kenya, while hopper invasions will continue in coastal areas. The desert locusts poses a serious threat to crop and forage production in affected areas. WFP is providing logistical support to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in transporting insecticide for desert locust control from Nairobi to Isiolo, Marsabit, Moyale, Garissa and Wajir Counties.