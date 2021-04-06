WFP Kenya Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

8,599 mt of food commodities distributed

USD 2.3m cash-based transfers made

USD 82.1 m six months (February−July 2021) net funding requirements

706,713 people assisted in January 2021

Highlight

German Foreign Affairs Virtual Visit to Kibarage Slum H.E Heiko Maas, the Minister for Foreign Affairs in Germany took part in a virtual visit and interacted with beneficiaries in Kibarage slum who are benefitting from WFP’s urban response. The session allowed beneficiaries to share their experiences, the impact of COVID-19 on their livelihoods and families, and the cash and nutrition support from WFP.

Food Security Situation

Food Security Outlook

Overall, the food security situation has worsened. Findings from the short rains assessment carried out by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group indicates that 1.4 million people in Arid and Semi-Arid parts of Kenya are in need of food assistance. In addition, 541,662 children and 98,759 pregnant and lactating women require nutritional support. In the urban areas, 1.1 million Kenyans require humanitarian assistance following the loss of their income and livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected that crop production will be 20-40 percent below normal. Some counties in the ASALs are already experiencing drought conditions and require food and nutritional support, as they await the start of the long rains. The situation for the urban poor remains precarious following the loss of their livelihoods, as the impact of COVID-19 lingers. WFP is working with both national and county governments to address the food security needs of refugees and the Kenyan population through provision of food assistance and nutritional support coupled with resilience and capacity strengthening activities.