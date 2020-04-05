WFP Kenya Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

2,370 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.3m cash-based transfers made

US$ 16.6 m six months (March−August 2020) net funding requirements

493,253 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

During the month of February, WFP supported an assessment on the impact of the locust invasion in Kenya that was integrated into the short-rains assessment. WFP complements the Government of Kenya and FAO as part of the national locust surveillance and control operation, including emergency response- and recovery plan. As part of this, WFP is on stand-by to deliver logistics and warehousing for any immediate transport and storage requirements. The contingency response plan further includes support for targeting in affected counties, as well as a plan to deliver specialized nutrition products to eight arid counties where food security is likely to be most affected. As part of the livelihood recovery activities, WFP will provide capacity strengthening and food assistance to over 574,000 enrolled beneficiaries in WFP resilience building activities.

The expansion to unrestricted cash in Kalobeyei is ongoing with the first round completed in February 2020. Under the Country Strategic Plan (2018-2023), WFP plans to deliver up to 70 percent of food assistance through cash-based transfers by 2023. Cashbased transfers offer beneficiaries more flexibility, choice and dietary diversity.

WFP Kenya Representative and Country Director, and the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Education met to discuss the findings of the WFP-conducted review of the national school meals programme supply chain and identify areas for support. The Ministry requested WFP’s targeted technical support to strengthen supply chain capacity including food safety and quality and management of food suppliers and transporters.

On request of the County Government of Wajir, WFP brought together the key stakeholders at national and county levels to develop the Wajir County Disability Bill. Once approved, the bill is expected to allow the Wajir county government to create a disability fund and significantly improve inclusion of people with disabilities in social safety nets and their access to food, education, health and other vital services. Establishing mechanisms which will ensure that boys and girls, men and women who live with disability are fully integrated in food security interventions is a critical component of achieving national development goals: eliminating extreme poverty, reducing malnutrition, and enhancing food security for all.