WFP Kenya Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

7,223 mt of food commodities distributed

USD 5.6m cash-based transfers made

USD 75.1 m six months (January−June 2021) net funding requirements 1,047,000 people assisted in December 2020

Food Security Situation

Food Security Outlook

According to FEWSNET’s December update, poor urban households will continue to experience challenges through December and January, due to low labour demand and below-average income-earning opportunities. Poor urban households are likely to continue to employ coping strategies indicative of IPC Phase 2 (“Stressed” level of acute food insecurity) such as borrowing cash from relatives, purchasing food on credit and reliance on formal and informal credit facilities, and IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) such as selling of productive assets such as bicycles and sewing machines. A smaller proportion of households are likely to continue engaging in coping strategies indicative of IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), such as illegal activities.

Desert Locust

Immature locust swarms continue to arrive and spread throughout the northern part of Kenya and were sighted in Garissa, Isiolo,

Marsabit and Wajir. Breeding continues, and hopper bands are present in the southeast near Taita Taveta and along the coast. There is a moderate risk that a few swarms could reach central Kenya, as soil conditions are dry in some of the areas where the locusts are arriving.

The surge in desert locusts threatens grazing and browsing conditions in pastoral areas and are likely to negatively impact Kenya's short rain season harvests in February. WFP in collaboration with the County Governments of Samburu, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo and Turkana and FAO are monitoring the situation, carrying out climate-proofing and adaptation activities to ensure potentially affected communities recover quickly from the impact of the locust infestation.