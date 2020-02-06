WFP Kenya Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

2,719 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.8m cash-based transfers made

US$ 24.5 m six months (January−June 2020) net funding requirements

563,638 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

A multi-agency taskforce established by the Government of Kenya to review relief assistance modalities has recommended to the Cabinet that the use of cash for emergency relief interventions should be disbursed using a digital platform that has provision for linkage and integration with other national social assistance platforms. WFP provided financial and technical support to the taskforce and is committed to support the Government realise its goal of accessing data that will help to expedite the targeting process and provide relief assistance in a more accountable and transparent manner.

Based on a request from the Government of Kenya, WFP continued to provide logistical support for the flood response. WFP airlifted 11mt of food to Tana River, Isiolo and West Pokot counties in December 2019. By the end of the year, WFP had delivered 75mt of food on behalf of the Government to affected areas in Isiolo, Mandera, Tana River, Wajir and West Pokot counties.

WFP, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture participated in the 21st Global Child Nutrition Forum in Siem Reap, Cambodia on 3- 6 December 2019. Kenya led a side event on the lessons learnt from the transition of the programme to a government-led Home-Grown School Meals Programme.

WFP provided support to a nutrition themed ‘Kakuma Got Talent’ event held in December featuring nutrition messages in music performances and theatre plays. Its main objective was to improve knowledge, attitudes and practice on appropriate nutrition.

WFP engaged with stakeholders in Dadaab to ensure the education sector road map is aligned with the National Government priorities and that the health and nutrition thematic areas are reflected in the new Garissa Integrated Socio-Economic Development Plan (GISEDP). Specifically, the teams addressed issues related to quality, relevance, governance, management and accountability to address equity and access.