WFP Kenya Country Brief, August 2020

Operation Update

Food insecurity in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) counties, at a macro level, is currently at one of the lowest levels in the last 15 years, thanks to the cumulative good performance of the 2019 short rains and 2020 long rains. According to the findings of the long rains assessment, 739,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 43,000 being severely food insecure. Levels of acute malnutrition remain unacceptably high across the ASAL counties, indicative of the multiple and complex underlying causes. A total of 630,000 children under five and pregnant and nursing women require treatment for acute malnutrition countrywide, of which majority are in the ASALs. The improved food security situation has been recorded against the backdrop of localised effects of locust infestations, flooding and disruptions to production and market access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP continues to work with the Government of Kenya, sister UN agencies, and partners to respond to these challenges and address the root causes of food insecurity in Kenya.

As of 31 August 2020, Kenya's COVID-19 figures stood at 34,201 confirmed cases, 19,893 recoveries, and 577 fatalities. The cases are spread across all the 47 counties in Kenya. WFP’s response to COVID-19 complements the Government of Kenya’s efforts and is focused on providing support to Kenyans in the Nairobi’s urban informal settlements affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and providing technical support to existing government-led safety nets. WFP‘s cash transfer support to families in Nairobi’s informal settlements is ongoing, with disbursement of transfers to some 27,270 households in August and plans to scale up to about 70,000 households in September 2020. Nutrition support to 2,500 women and children in Nairobi’s informal settlements commenced and will target 123 facilities in Nairobi informal settlements.

WFP continues to provide food assistance for refugees and the Kenyan population. Food distributions have been adjusted to be bi-monthly to reduce the exposure to the risk of COVID-19 for beneficiaries. The distributions are in full compliance with the guidelines from the Ministry of Health. Cash transfers continue uninterrupted.