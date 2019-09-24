WFP Kenya Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

9,000mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 17.2m six months (September 2019−February 2020) net funding requirements

776,000 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

The 2019 Long Rains Assessment findings indicated that the food and nutrition security in the country has deteriorated and the number of people requiring food assistance has increased to 2.6 million. An estimated 623,000 children require treatment for acute malnutrition - 133,000 for severe acute malnutrition and 490,000 for moderate acute malnutrition. A further 69,000 pregnant and nursing mothers also require specific nutrition support. The situation is likely to deteriorate further in the coming months. The Government of Kenya reported US$7 million had been released to the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs in August for drought response, to procure and deliver food assistance to those affected.

WFP continues to provide technical support to national and county governments – the first-line responders in emergencies - to create permanent capacity within responsible government institutions to manage cash-based relief responses. WFP has been nominated to join a government task force to put in place a digital cash transfer platform for relief assistance in Kenya. Other representatives include: the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs, Ministry for Labour and Social Protection, the National Drought Management Authority, National Treasury, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Information,

Communication and Technology. WFP will leverage on its vast experience in cash programming across its operations in Kenya as well as experience in supporting both emergency cash transfers (such as Chakula kwa Jamii) and other Government-supported cash programmes.

Every month, refugees receive a general food ration from WFP consisting of a combination of in-kind and cash-based transfers (50:50). Beginning September, WFP will be forced to further cut inkind rations for refugees, due to resource shortfalls. Beneficiaries will receive 70 percent of the recommended overall ration. Refugees have been receiving reduced rations since September 2017 due to insufficient funding.

The Farm to Market Alliance – which is a unique public private partnership with the goal of making markets work better for farmers - held its first Country Coordination Committee meeting in Nairobi. The meeting was attended by representatives from agricultural input companies, offtakers and processors, financial Institutions, insurance providers, tech partners, WFP and donors. FtMA in Kenya is reaching over 30,000 farmers with access to quality inputs, affordable finance, access to markets and digital solutions and has generated US$ 5 million in crop sales in the 2018/19 agricultural season. Expansion plans include more digitisation of services and new value chains e.g. potatoes in addition to soya bean and sorghum.

WFP held a learning event in collaboration with the University of Nairobi and other partners on the development of cold storage technologies using local solutions e.g. brick and charcoal. These solutions were developed by University of Nairobi with WFP support, to extend the shelf-life and ultimately availability, affordability and consumption of fresh foods. The storage units will be installed in the Kalobeyei and Kakuma refugee camps in the coming weeks. Their use and effectiveness will be monitored, with the view of expanding their use in non-refugee remote market settings. Participants from arid county governments attended and showed interest in replication.

WFP, in partnership with Caritas, Pula Insurance Advisors and the Kitui County Government, is currently offering agricultural micro-insurance for Rural Resilience (R4) to 10,000 farmers in Kitui. The insurance scheme will shield the farmers from weather-related shocks during the short rains season (OctNov) of 2019. WFP is also carrying out a feasibility study to inform the roll-out of the insurance model into Makueni and Taita Taveta counties.

As a result of WFP’s technical assistance to the Ministry of Education, the coordination of the national school feeding programme has significantly strengthened. Following the inauguration of the National level inter-Ministerial committee (the Ministries of Education, Health, Agriculture, Social Protection, Water, the National Treasury, NGOs, WFP and UNICEF) in June 2019, similar inter-Ministerial coordination committees have been established in nine arid counties namely; Garissa, Tana River, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir,

Turkana, West Pokot and Baringo. The county governments are in the process of extending the coordination structures to the sub-county levels. Roll-out to the 15 targeted semi-arid counties is planned in 2020.