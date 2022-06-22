WFP Kenya Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

18,414 MT of food commodities distributed

USD 3.81 million cash-based transfers made

USD 177.4 million six months net funding requirements (May − October 2022)

758,495 people assisted

Food Security Situation

Food Security Outlook: global and regional challenges

The ongoing severe drought continues to deepen food insecurity among pastoral and agro-pastoralist communities in the Horn of Africa. While some parts of the country including arid and semi lands (ASAL) areas received some rain, providing a degree of relief from the drought in April, the long rains have delayed and are not well distributed, leading to below average performance.

The war between Russia and Ukraine which together provide significant shares of the world’s wheat, sunflower oil, and fertilizer exports, is causing sharp rises in global food prices and fuel costs.

The wheat imports into Kenya are overwhelmingly from the two countries, with Russia and Ukraine making up 67 percent and 22 percent respectively of the total volume. Kenyan food prices had already been rising due to high fuel costs and the continuing drought across the Horn of Africa. On 15 March 2022 fuel prices increased by KES 5.00 per litre (7 percent increase) from a price that was already considered high for the country, this was attributed to increased international crude oil costs (over USD 100 per barrel for the first time since 2014).

Food Security Outlook: drought in Kenya

The onset of the Long Rains in April-May 2022 in some of the ASAL counties is welcome, but the drought conditions remain critical affecting food security, livestock, water, education, health, and nutrition. Rainfall forecasts continue to predict below-average rains across eastern parts of Kenya, which is likely to further deepen seasonal rainfall deficits. Increased malnutrition rates are already a concern in most of the counties under crisis and emergency phases.

The number of people in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 and above has risen from 739,000 in June 2020 to an estimated 3.5 million in April 2022. As part of the Horn of Africa Drought Response launched on February 10, WFP Kenya has so far received only USD 3 million which has been used to support the most affected communities with food assistance.

Refugee Operations

The number of refugees and asylum seekers is increasing due to registration of new births in Dadaab, as well as a refugee influx in both Kakuma and Dadaab camps. As a result, WFP has adjusted overall beneficiary planning numbers from 425,000 in 2021 to 470,000 (Dadaab: 252,000, Kakuma: 173,000 and Kalobeyei: 45,000) in 2022. It has also been determined that there are 37,000 persons of concern in Dadaab who are yet to be registered. WFP requires more resources to meet the food needs of this growing population amid funding constraints and sharply rising prices of food and transport. Refugees in Kenya have not received a full ration since September 2018. In March 2022, rations were reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent. Unless significant additional support materializes, rations will remain at this critical level throughout 2022 increasing damaging impacts on refugee health and nutrition.