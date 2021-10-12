WFP Kenya Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

9,513 mt of food commodities distributed

US $ 3.2 m cash-based transfers made

US $ 118.1 m six months (May−October 2021) net funding requirements

846,060 people assisted in April 2021

Food Security Situation

Food Security Outlook

The 2021 long rains have so far been below average, with more than 80 percent of ASAL counties receiving less than 50 percent of average rainfall amounts as of April 2021, and the rainfall has been poorly distributed in time and space. It is projected that most ASAL counties will drift into food insecurity with worsening pasture and browse, water sources drying up, poor livestock body conditions and a rise in malnutrition in the second half of 2021. The Kenya Food Security Steering Group projected that there would be two million acute food insecure Kenyans as of May 2021. WFP continues to work with National and County governments to address food security and nutrition needs. WFP is also providing food assistance to refugees and asylum seekers along with vulnerable Kenyans impacted by the food insecurity.

Desert Locust Invasion

Following the largely successful control (despite localized impacts) of the first wave of desert locusts entering Kenya in mid-2020, the second wave of hoppers arriving from Somalia and Ethiopia have laid their eggs in North and Eastern Kenya. The eggs are expected to hatch after the long rains season, and if not adequately controlled, they could have negative impact on pasture and fodder production. The Government of Kenya and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) continue to minimize the spread of the swarms through ground and aerial control. WFP is providing logistical support in the movement of insecticide to various locations in Kenya and in the region.

COVID-19

Kenya is currently going through the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP continued to complement the Government’s response through its support to the Social Protection Sector and its urban response in Nairobi and Mombasa counties targeting 378,000 people with cash and nutrition support. WFP will conclude its response in May 2021 after which it will transition into an urban strategy aimed at creating opportunities for urban livelihoods and providing nutritional support to the urban poor.