WFP Kenya Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

3,530 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 21 m six months (May−October 2019) net funding requirements

509,300 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

Kenya is currently facing a drought scenario following the late onset of the seasonal long rains (March- May). WFP is prepositioning additional specialized foods for populations at risk of malnutrition and plans to continue the provision of assistance through in-kind and cash to 390,000 food-insecure people enrolled in resilient livelihood programming who are currently experiencing significant food gaps due to the delayed rains.

As part of the joint United Nations cash strategy, WFP will initiate implementation of unrestricted cash transfers to 1,500 households in Kalobeyei in June 2019. A set of indicators have been developed to monitor the modality against relevant control groups in the same community that are still receiving restricted cash vouchers through the Bamba Chakula. Subject to Government of Kenya approval, WFP and partners plan to expand the unrestricted cash modality to all beneficiaries in Kalobeyei.

In conjunction with IFAD, WFP plans to undertake a feasibility study for the expansion of the R4 Rural Resilience Initiative program into Makueni and Taita Taveta Counties. The R4 programme currently covers 10,000 farmers in Kitui County, where outcome monitoring has shown a promising contribution by R4 to household food security and resilience.

Additionally, WFP launched a youth programme in Makueni as part of the CSP strategy to promote youth empowerment in agribusiness, with plans to expand the youth programme to arid land counties targeted by WFP in the course of the year.

The findings of the joint Government and WFP Capacity Needs Mapping exercise were shared with the 14 participating arid and semi-arid counties. The findings will inform county capacity strengthening activities, gender mainstreaming and provide baseline data for monitoring and evaluation. The workshop was attended by representatives of participating County Governments, the National Government, the Swedish Government and WFP.

WFP led the UNDAF Social Protection Outcome group in an annual programme progress review of the social protection sector, which included delegations from the relevant state departments and government agencies plus FAO, ILO and UNICEF. Consultations were also held for preparation of a concept note for the Joint SDG Fund on social protection.