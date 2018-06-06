WFP Kenya Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

6,418 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.3 m cash based transfers made

US$ 29.6 m six months (May- October 2018) net funding requirements.

1.11 m people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

The National Disaster Operations Centre has reported that floods have displaced at least 300,000 people and killed 100 people across Kenya as of 30 April. Houses have been destroyed and infrastructure - such as roads, schools and health facilities damaged. At least 8,500 hectares of farmland were submerged and 6,000 livestock killed. Forty of Kenya’s 47 counties have been affected by flooding to some extent but the most-affected counties are Garissa, Isiolo, Kisumu, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Taita,

Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot. The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the already affected counties, with the risk of additional flooding over the coming weeks.

WFP is in close consultation with national and county level authorities in monitoring the developments and impact of the floods. Should the situation develop beyond the capacity of national institutions to respond, WFP will consider interventions in the targeted areas. WFP is planning unconditional in-kind assistance to food assistance for assets (FFA) beneficiaries to promote recovery in affected counties.

WFP continued to provide cash-based transfers as “protection rations” for families with pregnant, nursing women or children being treated for acute malnutrition in health centres. In April, the assistance was expanded to Baringo and West Pokot counties, in addition to the original four counties (Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana and Wajir). By end of June, WFP will also reach additional households in Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River counties, with either cash or in-kind transfers.

WFP distributed food to 5,500 asylum seekers from Ethiopia who fled into Moyale in Marsabit County in March 2018. However, many of the asylum seekers had returned by end of April, and only 4,000 have remained.

WFP, government counterparts, and Cooperating Partners held the first of the three validation workshops for the technical design and facilitators’ guide for food assistance for assets activities, redesigned by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. The facilitators’ guide contains a decision tree to help field practitioners select the most appropriate soil and water conservation and climate-smart agriculture techniques, as well as the technical specifications for their implementation.

WFP and UNDP held sensitization workshops on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)/Climate Change Adaptation for Baringo, Marsabit, Samburu and Wajir counties, targeting members of county cabinets, technical officers and members of county assemblies (the legislative arm of county governments). This sensitized the executives on activities related to DRR so that they can localize them in their respective counties. There was also dialogue on how county governments will be assuming more leadership roles in the implementation of food assistance for assets activities from July 2018.

WFP is engaging with other development partners in government consultations on strengthening social protection delivery systems, including increasing linkages to social and economic inclusion interventions and improving the shock responsiveness of the social protection system.

Two after-action-reviews were held with farmers in Rift Valley. Recommendations included advising farmer organisations to use existing market information systems and to be vigilant in identifying market opportunities to profitably access other market outlets. Lead farmers were tasked with cascading the trainings to their members and other farmers from their communities.