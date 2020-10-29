WFP Infobrief 46: Emergency Response for Persons Affected by COVID-19 in Nairobi’s Informal Settlements (October 2020)

Overview

Kenya reported its first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020. The Government of Kenya launched a response to meet the needs of Kenyan populations affected by the pandemic. WFP Kenya is complementing the Government’s response in the Nairobi and Mombasa through cash transfers and nutrition support to Kenyans in informal settlements. WFP is also working with the State Department for Social Protection to strengthen the social protection systems through the provision of technical support.

Implementation Update

A. Nairobi

COVID-19 Response WFP has targeted informal urban settlements in Nairobi’s 11 subcounties. The current plans and available resources will allow WFP to reach 70,500 households.

Based on a targeting criteria that was developed in consultation with key stakeholders, WFP has identified over 70,500 households that will receive assistance.

As of 6 October 2020, WFP has provided cash transfers to 56,000 households (205,000 people) affected by the loss of income due to the pandemic in Nairobi’s informal settlements.