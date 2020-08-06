WFP Infobrief 43: Emergency Response for Persons Affected by COVID-19 in Nairobi’s Informal Settlements (August 2020)

Top Highlights

WFP is complimenting the Government of Kenya’s COVID- 19 emergency response and has prioritized Nairobi for both the cash transfers and the scale-up of the nutrition programme, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and a significant proportion of households in densely populated informal settlements negatively affected by the impact of the prevention and control measures.

279,000 people out of an estimated 725,000 people in the informal settlements have been targeted for cash transfers of KSH. 4,000 (50 percent of MFB) per month to each targeted/registered household for three months. This may change subject to availability of additional donor funding.

WFP’s Response

Support to national and county governments in responding to the pandemic through:

Complementing GoK efforts and response.

Supporting the most affected populations.

Leveraging WFP’s supply chain expertise.

Assistance to 279,000 people in informal urban settlements in Nairobi has commenced.

Providing 390,000 Kenyans and 420,000 refugees with food assistance

Supporting Government cash transfers through the social protection sector

WFP is already reaching close to 100,000 children and PLWs in 8 ASAL counties in Kenya. An additional 23,600 children and PLWs will be reached through the expansion into Nairobi County.

Providing supply chain support to the Government and partners

Assessment and monitoring of the food security situation and markets