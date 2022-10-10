West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Above normal rainfall was received in the month of September.

The rains were characterized by good temporal and even spatial distribution across the County.

• The vegetation cover index was 59 in September. All Sub-counties recorded above normal conditions except drought-prone Pokot Central Sub-county which maintained normal conditions.

• The status of water sources is normal as water levels remained at above 60 percent in most parts of the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Both milk production and consumption were normal at household level with an improving trend.

• Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair while that of camel and goat was good across the County.

• Distances to water sources for both households and livestock decreased in all livelihood zones and was within the seasonal range.

• The terms of trade improved with an upward trend across livelihood zones, although still below normal.

• Most of the households were at Acceptable Food Consumption Score category.

• The Coping Strategy Index slightly decreased in all livelihood zones and was normal.