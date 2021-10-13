West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Sufficient rainfall was received across the County in September. The temporal distribution was good with even spatial distribution across the livelihood zones.

 The vegetation cover index is at above normal range, with an increasing trend across the livelihoods as shown by the increasing Vegetation Condition Index as compared to that reported in August. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition remained good with stable trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Both milk production and consumption at household level increased.

 The livestock body condition is still good, with stable trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources decreased across the County.

 The County’s terms of trade is favourable with an improving trend across the livelihood zones.

 Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between livelihoods.