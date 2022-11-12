West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 In the month of October 2022, above normal rainfall was received in the County. The rains were characterized by fair temporal and even spatial distribution across the County.

The vegetation cover index was 64 in during the month. All Subcounties recorded above normal conditions.

The status of water sources is normal as water levels are still at above 50 percent across the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 The milk production and consumption was normal at household level, with a stable trend.