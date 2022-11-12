Kenya

West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 In the month of October 2022, above normal rainfall was received in the County. The rains were characterized by fair temporal and even spatial distribution across the County.

  • The vegetation cover index was 64 in during the month. All Subcounties recorded above normal conditions.

  • The status of water sources is normal as water levels are still at above 50 percent across the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 The milk production and consumption was normal at household level, with a stable trend.

  • The body condition for cattle and sheep remained fair while that of camel and goat was good across the County.

  • Distance to water sources for households was stable in all livelihood zones.

  • The terms of trade went up with an improving trend in all livelihood zones, though still below the normal level.

  • Majority of the households were at Acceptable Food Consumption Score category.

