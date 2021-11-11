Kenya
West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received above normal rainfall in October. The temporal distribution was good although with uneven spatial distribution across the livelihood zones.
The vegetation cover index was above normal range, with an upward trend across the livelihoods as shown by the improving Vegetation Condition Index as compared to the one reported in the previous month. The vegetation condition was above normal across sub-counties as denoted by the above normal vegetation cover index. The forage condition during the month under review was good with a steady trend.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Milk production and consumption at household level remained stable across the County.
The livestock body condition was good and stable for all species. Distance to water sources dropped across the County. (are they not normal if you are describing the figures aside)
The County’s terms of trade were favourable with an upward trend in all livelihood zones.
Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index marginally