Kenya
West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
In November, the County received below normal rainfall. The temporal distribution was poor with uneven spatial distribution in all livelihood zones.
The vegetation cover index was at above normal ranges although with a declining trend across the livelihoods as illustrated by the decrease in Vegetation Condition Index in comparison to that reported in October. All sub-counties reported above normal vegetation cover index.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Both milk production and consumption at household level remained stable across the County in during the month.
The livestock body condition varied between good and fair, showing stability for all species.
Household distance to water sources was stable in all subcounties.
The terms of trade remained favourable and stable across livelihood zones.
Majority of the households were categorized under the Acceptable Food Consumption Score group. Generally, Coping Strategy Index marginally dropped across livelihood zones.