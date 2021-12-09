Kenya

West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • In November, the County received below normal rainfall. The temporal distribution was poor with uneven spatial distribution in all livelihood zones.

  • The vegetation cover index was at above normal ranges although with a declining trend across the livelihoods as illustrated by the decrease in Vegetation Condition Index in comparison to that reported in October. All sub-counties reported above normal vegetation cover index.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Both milk production and consumption at household level remained stable across the County in during the month.

  • The livestock body condition varied between good and fair, showing stability for all species.

  • Household distance to water sources was stable in all subcounties.

  • The terms of trade remained favourable and stable across livelihood zones.

  • Majority of the households were categorized under the Acceptable Food Consumption Score group. Generally, Coping Strategy Index marginally dropped across livelihood zones.

