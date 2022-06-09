West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• In May, moderate rainfall was received across the County. Areas in Pastoral livelihood zones in Pokot Central sub-county recorded severe vegetation deficit had received insufficient rainfall. The monthly rainfall had fair temporal and even spatial distribution across all livelihood zones.

• The Vegetation Condition Index increased from 27 in April to 29 in May. The trend is slightly upward in all livelihood zones as revealed by the rise in VCI when compared to that of April. Pokot Central recorded severe drought conditions while Pokot North and Pokot West sub-counties reported moderate drought VCI conditions while Pokot South Sub-county reported normal vegetation conditions.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Milk production and consumption at household level improved slightly across the County.

• The livestock body condition was fair and improving, especially the browsersspecies. Distances to water sources for households decreased markedly in all livelihood zones.

• The terms of trade were not favourable and showed a declining trend across livelihood zones. Most of the households were at Acceptable Food Consumption Score category.

• The Coping Strategy Index slightly dropped in all livelihood zones.