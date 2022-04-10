West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Below normal rainfall was received across the County.

Pastoral livelihood zones in Pokot Central sub-county remained hardly hit by drought effects. The rainfall had uneven spatial and poor temporal distribution across livelihood zones.

• The vegetation cover index decreased from 29 in February to 27 during the month, the trend dropped in all livelihood zones as reflected in the decline in Vegetation Condition Index as compared to that reported in February. Severe drought conditions recorded in Pokot Central while Pokot North and Pokot West sub-counties reported moderate drought VCI conditions whereas Pokot South sub-county reported normal vegetation conditions.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Both the milk production and consumption at household level dropped across the County.

• The livestock body condition was poor with a worsening trend particularly the grazers. Distances to water sources for householdsincreased in all livelihood zones.

• The terms of trade remained unfavourable with a declining trend across livelihood zones. Majority of the households were in the Acceptable Food Consumption Score category.

• The Coping Strategy Index went up in all livelihood zones.