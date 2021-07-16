West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 In June, depressed rainfall was received. The temporal distribution was poor and spatial distribution was uneven across the livelihood zones.

 The vegetation cover index is at normal range, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as shown by the Vegetation Condition Index as compared to that recorded in May. All Sub-counties recorded normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was fair with improving trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 The milk production at household level slightly increased and was above long term average while milk consumption remained stable.

 The livestock body condition is still fair, with a stable trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources slightly decreased across the County.

 The County’s terms of trade was favourable with a decreasing trend in all livelihood zones.

 Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between livelihoods.