West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The County received normal rainfall amount, with good temporal and even spatial distribution.

 The vegetation greenness was 49 and all Sub-counties realized normal conditions, except Masol and Sekerr wards which recorded below normal greenness. The trend is upward across the livelihood zones as implied by the increase in Vegetation Condition Index. Drought prone Pokot Central Sub-county maintained normal conditions.

 Status of water sources is normal as water levels remained at above 70 percent in most parts of the County.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Milk production was normal while milk consumption was below normal, although the consumption at household level generally improved across the County.

 Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair while that of camel and goat was good across the County, with an upward trend.

 Distances to water sources was within the normal for households and decreased in all livelihood zones.

 The terms of trade were unfavorable, nevertheless there was an improving trend across livelihood zones. Food Consumption Score was normal.

 The Coping Strategy Index slightly decreasedd in all livelihood zones.