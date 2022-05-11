West Pokot: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Moderate rainfall was received across the County in April. Pastoral livelihood zones in Pokot Central sub-county which had been hard hit by drought experienced erratic rains. The monthly rainfall had poor temporal and even spatial distribution across livelihood zones.

• The vegetation cover index slightly dropped from 27 in March to 26 in April. The trend dropped in all livelihood zones as revealed by the decline in Vegetation Condition Index when compared to the previous month. Pokot Central recorded severe drought conditions while Pokot North and Pokot West sub-counties reported moderate drought VCI conditions as Pokot South Subcounty reported normal vegetation conditions.