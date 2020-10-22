Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
During the month under review, sufficient rainfall was received across livelihood zones in August. The temporal and spatial distribution remained good across the livelihood zones.
The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with an increasing trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index.
All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
The livestock body condition is good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased across the County.
Milk production and consumption at household level improved and is above the long term average.
The terms of trade is favourable with a increasing trend in all livelihood zones.
Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed.