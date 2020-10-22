West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with an increasing trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

During the month under review, sufficient rainfall was received across livelihood zones in August. The temporal and spatial distribution remained good across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

The livestock body condition is good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased across the County.

Milk production and consumption at household level improved and is above the long term average.

The terms of trade is favourable with a increasing trend in all livelihood zones.