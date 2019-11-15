15 Nov 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (679.46 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received sufficient rainfall across all livelihood zones. The temporal and spatial distribution was good and even respectively.

  • The vegetation index recorded was above normal range, with a stable trend across the livelihoods as demonstrated by the stability in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition is still good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

  • The terms of trade is favourable with an upward trend.

  • Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and above the long term average.

  • Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.

  • Nutrition status improved as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition fell within the normal range with a downward trend.

