West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The vegetation index recorded was above normal range, with a stable trend across the livelihoods as demonstrated by the stability in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

The County received sufficient rainfall across all livelihood zones. The temporal and spatial distribution was good and even respectively.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

The livestock body condition is still good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

The terms of trade is favourable with an upward trend.

Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and above the long term average.

Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.