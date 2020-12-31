West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• In November, moderate rainfall was received across livelihood zones. The temporal and spatial distribution was poor across the livelihood zones.

• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a stable trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by stability in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Subcounties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition remained good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• During the month, milk production and consumption at household level remain steady and above the long term average.

• The livestock body condition is good with stable trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources is stable across the County.

• The County’s terms of trade is favourable with an increasing trend in all livelihood zones.

• Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between livelihoods.