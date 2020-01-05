West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• Adequate rains were received across all livelihood zones in November. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.

• The vegetation index recorded was above normal range, with an increasing trend across the livelihoods as depicted by the rise in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above vegetation conditions. Forage condition is still good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The livestock body condition is good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources dropped.

• The terms of trade remained favourable with an upward trend.

• Milk production and consumption at household level increased and above the long term average.

• Most households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index declined.

• Malnutrition status decreased as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ fell within the normal range with a declining trend.