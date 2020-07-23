West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The County received moderate rainfall across livelihood zones. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.

• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a declining trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the downtrend in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

• Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and is above the long term average.

• The terms of trade is favourable with a stable trend. Majority of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.