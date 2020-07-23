Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• The County received moderate rainfall across livelihood zones. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.
• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a declining trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the downtrend in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.
• Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and is above the long term average.
• The terms of trade is favourable with a stable trend. Majority of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.