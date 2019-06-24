24 Jun 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (666.55 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Moderate rainfall was received across the livelihood zones during the first and second dekads of May. However, heavy rainfall was received in highlands. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair. The County remained generally cold and wet.

  • The vegetation condition remained at severe vegetation deficit band, with a declining trend across livelihoods as depicted by the decrease in the Vegetation Condition Index.

  • All Sub-counties recorded severe vegetation deficit except in Pokot South where moderate vegetation deficit band was recorded. Forage condition was fair during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition is fair, with an improving trend across the County. Distance to water sources slightly decreased.

  • The terms of trade were unfavourable with a worsening trend, as maize price increased.

  • Milk production and consumption at household level remained stable, albeit low.

  • Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score. The Coping Strategy Index is stable.

  • Malnutrition status is stable, as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition remained within the normal range.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.