West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Moderate rainfall was received across the livelihood zones during the first and second dekads of May. However, heavy rainfall was received in highlands. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair. The County remained generally cold and wet.
The vegetation condition remained at severe vegetation deficit band, with a declining trend across livelihoods as depicted by the decrease in the Vegetation Condition Index.
All Sub-counties recorded severe vegetation deficit except in Pokot South where moderate vegetation deficit band was recorded. Forage condition was fair during the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
The livestock body condition is fair, with an improving trend across the County. Distance to water sources slightly decreased.
The terms of trade were unfavourable with a worsening trend, as maize price increased.
Milk production and consumption at household level remained stable, albeit low.
Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score. The Coping Strategy Index is stable.
Malnutrition status is stable, as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition remained within the normal range.