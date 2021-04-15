West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The vegetation cover index recorded was at normal range, with a worsening trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the sharp drop in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Subcounties recorded normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was generally poor with downward trend.

The County remained dry and sunny in March. The temporal and spatial distribution remained poor across the livelihood zones.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Milk production decreased in March while milk consumption at household level dropped and above the long term average.

The livestock body condition is poor, with a deteriorating trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources increased further across the County.

The County’s terms of trade was unfavourable with a downward trend in all livelihood zones.