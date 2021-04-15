Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County remained dry and sunny in March. The temporal and spatial distribution remained poor across the livelihood zones.
The vegetation cover index recorded was at normal range, with a worsening trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the sharp drop in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Subcounties recorded normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was generally poor with downward trend.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Milk production decreased in March while milk consumption at household level dropped and above the long term average.
The livestock body condition is poor, with a deteriorating trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources increased further across the County.
The County’s terms of trade was unfavourable with a downward trend in all livelihood zones.
Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index increased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between livelihoods.