West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 30 Jun 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Adequate rainfall was received across livelihoods zones in all dekads of June. The temporal and spatial distribution was good. Generally, the County remained cold and wet.
- The vegetation condition recorded moderate vegetation deficit band, with an improving trend across livelihoods as depicted by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index.
- All Sub-counties recorded moderate vegetation deficit except in Pokot Central where severe vegetation deficit band was noted. Forage condition was good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- Livestock body condition is fair with an improving trend across the County, as distance to water sources decreased significantly.
- The terms of trade were favourable within the month, with an improving trend.
- Milk production and consumption at household level was good and stable.
- Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score, where the Coping Strategy Index decreased.
- Malnutrition status dropped, as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition remained within the normal range.