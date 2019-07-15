15 Jul 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Adequate rainfall was received across livelihoods zones in all dekads of June. The temporal and spatial distribution was good. Generally, the County remained cold and wet.
  • The vegetation condition recorded moderate vegetation deficit band, with an improving trend across livelihoods as depicted by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index.
  • All Sub-counties recorded moderate vegetation deficit except in Pokot Central where severe vegetation deficit band was noted. Forage condition was good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition is fair with an improving trend across the County, as distance to water sources decreased significantly.
  • The terms of trade were favourable within the month, with an improving trend.
  • Milk production and consumption at household level was good and stable.
  • Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score, where the Coping Strategy Index decreased.
  • Malnutrition status dropped, as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition remained within the normal range.

