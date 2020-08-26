Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The County received sufficient rainfall across livelihood zones in July. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.
The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a downward trend across the livelihoods as depicted by drop in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.
Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and is above the long term average.
The terms of trade is favourable with an improving trend.
Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.