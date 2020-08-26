Kenya

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received sufficient rainfall across livelihood zones in July. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.

  • The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a downward trend across the livelihoods as depicted by drop in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

  • Milk production and consumption at household level is stable and is above the long term average.

  • The terms of trade is favourable with an improving trend.

  • Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.

Related Content