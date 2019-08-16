16 Aug 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (682.79 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The County received sufficient rainfall across all livelihood zones in all dekads. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.

  • Very good vegetation condition index was recorded, with sharp upward trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the rise in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded very good vegetation conditions. Forage condition is still good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition is good with an upward trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

  • The terms of trade remained favourable with an improving trend.

  • Milk production and consumption at household level increased and was comparable to long term average.

  • Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.

  • Nutrition status improve as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition fell within the normal range with a decreasing trend.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.