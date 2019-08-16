West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Very good vegetation condition index was recorded, with sharp upward trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the rise in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded very good vegetation conditions. Forage condition is still good.

The County received sufficient rainfall across all livelihood zones in all dekads. The temporal and spatial distribution was good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

The livestock body condition is good with an upward trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.

The terms of trade remained favourable with an improving trend.

Milk production and consumption at household level increased and was comparable to long term average.

Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.