West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The County received good rainfall across livelihood zones in the first and second dekads in July. The temporal and spatial distribution is good. The ongoing rainfall performance is generally normal.

- The vegetation condition still depicted a steady trend across the County as shown by the stability in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation greenness. Forage condition remained good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

- The livestock body condition across the County remained good with a stable trend. Distance to water sources dropped during the month.

- Milk production and consumption improved at household level. Terms of trade is favourable within the month.

- Most households fell within the acceptable food consumption score, with the coping strategy index decreasing.

- The proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition is stable within the normal range.