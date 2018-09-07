07 Sep 2018

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
Biophysical Indicators
- The County received good rainfall across livelihood zones in the first and second dekads in July. The temporal and spatial distribution is good. The ongoing rainfall performance is generally normal.
- The vegetation condition still depicted a steady trend across the County as shown by the stability in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation greenness. Forage condition remained good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- The livestock body condition across the County remained good with a stable trend. Distance to water sources dropped during the month.
- Milk production and consumption improved at household level. Terms of trade is favourable within the month.
- Most households fell within the acceptable food consumption score, with the coping strategy index decreasing.
- The proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition is stable within the normal range.

