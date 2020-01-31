Kenya

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Source
Published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • Adequate rains were received across all livelihood zones in January. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair.
  • The vegetation index recorded was above normal range, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the rise in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub- counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • The livestock body condition is still good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.
  • The terms of trade is favourable with a stable trend.
  • Milk production and consumption at household level stabilized and is above the long term average.
  • Most of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.
  • Malnutrition status decreased as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ was within the normal range with a downward trend.

Related Content