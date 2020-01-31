Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Adequate rains were received across all livelihood zones in January. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair.
- The vegetation index recorded was above normal range, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as indicated by the rise in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub- counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- The livestock body condition is still good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources decreased.
- The terms of trade is favourable with a stable trend.
- Milk production and consumption at household level stabilized and is above the long term average.
- Most of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index dropped.
- Malnutrition status decreased as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ was within the normal range with a downward trend.