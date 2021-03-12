Kenya

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Many parts of the county remained dry and sunny throughout the month of February. The temporal and spatial distribution was poor across the livelihood zones.

  • The vegetation cover index reported was above normal range, with a decreasing trend across the livelihoods as shown by the decline in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was generally fair with deteriorating trend.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Milk production dropped in February while milk consumption at household level decreased and above the long term average.

  • The livestock body condition is fair, but with a worsening trend across the County for all species.
    Distance to water sources increased across the County.

  • The County’s terms of trade is still favourable with a downward trend in all livelihood zones.

  • Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable

