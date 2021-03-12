Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Many parts of the county remained dry and sunny throughout the month of February. The temporal and spatial distribution was poor across the livelihood zones.
The vegetation cover index reported was above normal range, with a decreasing trend across the livelihoods as shown by the decline in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was generally fair with deteriorating trend.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Milk production dropped in February while milk consumption at household level decreased and above the long term average.
The livestock body condition is fair, but with a worsening trend across the County for all species.
Distance to water sources increased across the County.
The County’s terms of trade is still favourable with a downward trend in all livelihood zones.
Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable