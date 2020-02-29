West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Substantial rainfall was received across livelihood zones in February. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair.

• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index.

All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is still good.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources slightly decreased.

• Milk production and consumption at household level stabilized and is above the long term average.

• The terms of trade remained favourable with a stable trend.

• Majority of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.

• Nutrition status improved as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ was within the normal range with a downward trend.