Kenya
West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Substantial rainfall was received across livelihood zones in February. The temporal and spatial distribution was fair.
• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index.
All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition is still good.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• The livestock body condition remained good with stable trend across the County. Distance to water sources slightly decreased.
• Milk production and consumption at household level stabilized and is above the long term average.
• The terms of trade remained favourable with a stable trend.
• Majority of households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index decreased.
• Nutrition status improved as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ was within the normal range with a downward trend.