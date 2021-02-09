West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Depressed rainfall was received across livelihood zones in December. The temporal and spatial distribution was poor across the livelihood zones.

• The vegetation cover index recorded was above normal range, with a worsening trend across the livelihoods as portrayed by decrease in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above normal vegetation conditions. Forage condition was fair.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Milk production dropped during the month while milk consumption at household level remain stable and above the long term average.

• The livestock body condition is fair with worsening trend across the County for all species. Distance to water sources is slightly increasing across the County.

• The County’s terms of trade is favourable with a stable trend in all livelihood zones.

• Majority of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index slightly increased across livelihood zones. There were no notable variations in livelihood coping strategies employed between livelihoods.