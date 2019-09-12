West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
• Adequate rainfall was received across all livelihood zones in the County. The temporal and spatial distribution remained good.
• Above normal vegetation index was recorded, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as depicted by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good within the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• The livestock body condition is good with an upward trend across the County. Distance to water sources declined.
• The terms of trade is favourable with an upward trend.
• Milk production and consumption at household level improved and was comparable to long term average.
• Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index stabilized.
• Malnutrition status went down as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition fell within the normal range with a declining trend.