12 Sep 2019

West Pokot County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (368.96 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Adequate rainfall was received across all livelihood zones in the County. The temporal and spatial distribution remained good.

• Above normal vegetation index was recorded, with an improving trend across the livelihoods as depicted by the increase in the Vegetation Condition Index. All Sub-counties recorded above vegetation conditions. Forage condition is good within the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• The livestock body condition is good with an upward trend across the County. Distance to water sources declined.

• The terms of trade is favourable with an upward trend.

• Milk production and consumption at household level improved and was comparable to long term average.

• Most of the households fell within the Acceptable Food Consumption Score as the Coping Strategy Index stabilized.

• Malnutrition status went down as the proportion of children ‘at risk’ of malnutrition fell within the normal range with a declining trend.

